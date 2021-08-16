BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host an instrument showcase from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in its performance hall, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

A variety of band and orchestra instruments will be on display, and staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist with trying out different instruments. As an affiliate for Schmitt Music, purchase plans can be made through Headwaters. Books and accessories will also be available for purchase, a release said.

To learn more about instruments, music lessons, art clubs, pottery, volunteering or community events through Headwaters, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org. For more information, call (218) 444-5606 or email info@headwatersmusicandarts.org.