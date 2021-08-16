BEMIDJI -- Peacemaker Resources is set to host a Compassionate Communication workshop from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Headwaters Peace Center, 1826 Mikrantip Road SW.

Attendees will build on the understanding of how needs are connected to feelings, and practice empathetic listening skills, a release said.

Snacks will be provided, and attendees are invited to bring a reusable mug or bottle. Cost to attend is $30 per person. To register, visit www.peacemakerresources.org and click the events tab.