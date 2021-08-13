BEMIDJI -- Mississippi Music on the Bemidji Waterfront will return with its second to last concert of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, right outside the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

The Slamming Doors' front man, Duluth-based Adam Herman, is effective and comfortable, creating music that grabs an audience. Herman’s depth of experience provides a solid, yet fluid foundation. It adds up to an effortless ability to maximize his natural instincts, artist’s heart, charisma, grit gained during a nomadic life of adventure, tumult, adversity and occasional danger, a release said.

In case of inclement weather, the backup location is Brigid’s Pub in downtown Bemidji, 317 Beltrami Ave. NW. Check out the Mississippi Music Facebook page for announcements regarding the concert.

This summer concert series, now in its fifth season, offers free, live music to the general public. Cold beer is available for purchase from Bemidji Brewing and food vendors should also be available during the concerts, the release said.

This Mississippi Music series is made possible due to the support of sponsors. Season sponsors are Paul Bunyan Communications and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance, and the weekly sponsor for Wednesday's concert is Choice Therapy.