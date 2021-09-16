BEMIDJI -- Retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley is set to hold defensive driver refresher courses from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, via Zoom.

The four-hour refresher courses are for drivers 55 and older that have already taken the eight-hour course and want to continue receiving the insurance discount, a release said.

Cost to attend is $14 per course. Early registration is required due to limited class sizes.

To register, call (218) 750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com. For more information on upcoming courses, visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.