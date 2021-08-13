BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will host its annual Appreciation Ice Cream Social from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the food shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

The social will take place in the raised bed gardens behind the food shelf, and will include live music, awards and ice cream. Attendees will be able to create sundaes with toppings provided by Dairy Queen, a release said.

The event is free to attend, with no RSVP required. Attendees are asked to park in the lot and walk through the chain gate between the buildings.