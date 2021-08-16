BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will host a soup and bread dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

The cost of the meal is $8 and includes a choice of soup, fresh baked bun, cookie, and coffee or water. Soup choices include chicken and wild rice, beef stew or taco soup.

All proceeds from the meal will go to the Bemidji Senior Center. For more information, contact the Senior Center at (218) 751-8836.