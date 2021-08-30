BEMIDJI -- St. Philip’s Catholic Church will host a community block party from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

A kids’ carnival and bake sale will run from 3 to 7 p.m., and a cornhole tournament will begin at 4:45 p.m. with a captains’ meeting. Music, food, a beer tent and inflatable games will be available until 9 p.m.

There will also be a silent auction, which will stay open until Sunday after 11 a.m. Mass. 50/50 raffle tickets are available in the Parish Office or from parishioners and will be sold throughout the event and up to the drawing.

The block party is open to all, and admission is free. Activity, food and beer tickets will be sold at the event. Proceeds will support St. Philip’s education, community outreach, service and religious formation programs.

For more information, follow the St. Philip's Catholic Church Facebook page, visit www.stphilipsbemidji.org or call Maryhelen Chadwick at (218) 444-4262.