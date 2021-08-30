BEMIDJI -- After visiting with Sanford Bemidji Medical Center officials recently, the St. Philip’s Block Party Committee has chosen to modify the community block party into a hybrid event.

"In response to high COVID-19 levels and staffing shortages, hospital officials expressed concern about the timing of the event, which coincides with an anticipated spike in cases in our area and could contribute to overwhelming their systems," a release said.

The committee has decided to hold the online silent auction and 50/50 raffles as scheduled and plan a fellowship event when there is less risk. Outdoor events will not take place on Sept. 11 as originally planned.

"The goal of the St. Philip’s Block Party is to promote fellowship, serve the community and raise funds for St. Philip’s ongoing activities and programs that support its mission to accomplish God’s work," the release said.

“Ignoring this request and potentially putting people at risk for an event that can be modified would contradict our call to serve others,” Maryhelen Chadwick, director of stewardship and communication, said in the release. “Many have generously donated items and put in countless hours to support this event.”

There are more than 80 baskets available in the silent auction, donated by local businesses and parishioners. Online bidding begins Tuesday, Sept. 7 and ends at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. To bid, visit www.stphilipsbemidji.org.

Raffle tickets cost $5 and are available for purchase in the Parish Office or after weekend Masses. Winners of the 50/50 drawing will be selected at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, the release said.

Proceeds will support St. Philip’s education, community outreach, service and religious formation programs.

Plans for a future event will be released as soon as possible.

For more information, follow the St. Philip's Catholic Church Facebook page, visit www.stphilipsbemidji.org or contact Maryhelen Chadwick at (218) 444-4262 or mhchadwick@stphilipsbemidji.org.