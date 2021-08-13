BEMIDJI -- The 19th annual United Way of Bemidji Area's wine and beer tasting social will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, 7598 Bemidji Road NE.

The event will have two rounds of tasting to maintain capacity in the venue space. The first time slot will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and the second will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A selection of wines and beers will be available to sample from BeeHive Liquor, Bemidji Brewing, Bernicks, DS Beverages, McKinnon Company and Rootstock Wine Company, a release said.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Ruttger's or at www.unitedwaybemidji.org. There are limited tickets available for each time slot, and attendees must be 21 or older. All proceeds from the tasting will support the 2021 United Way campaign for the community.

The event is sponsored by First National Bank Bemidji, Hill's Plumbing and Heating, Sanford Health, Paul Bunyan Communications, Northwoods Lumber, Lueken's Village Foods and Amity Graphics.

For more information, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org or call (218) 444-8929.