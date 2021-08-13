BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Jennifer Ellis will be featured in this concert and will perform on piano and folk harp, as well as the new Mountain Dulcimer, a release said. Ellis will play a variety of music styles from hymns, to Celtic, to classical, including some music which she has arranged.

Ellis, a Bemidji native, lives in West Fargo with her husband and two young children and is a stay-at-home mom. Ellis has returned to Bemidji to perform in the recital series for several years, the release said.

A luncheon will follow the recital, and a free-will offering will also be received at the door.

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.