CASS LAKE -- Cass Lake-Bena Elementary School will offer free early childhood screenings for children ages 3 to 5 years old, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the school, 15 Fourth St. NE.

Each screening will include the child’s health history, an immunization review, a vision and hearing test, a developmental screening, height and weight measurements, and a social emotional screening, a release said.

Results will be reviewed with each parent after the screening, and a gift will be given to every child after their screening. State law requires all children to be screened before entering kindergarten. Parents are required to bring each child’s birth certificate to the screening, the release said.

To schedule an appointment, call (218) 335-2201 and press 4 for elementary.