BEMIDJI -- Applications are open for Region 2 Arts Council Fall Arts Access Grants, which provide funds to organizations that offer art programs.

"Arts Access Grants are open to nonprofits, public and charter schools, community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities, and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor," a release said.

Fall Arts Access Grants can support creation, production, and presentation of high-quality arts activities, as well as projects that help overcome barriers to accessing arts activities, and projects that help instill the arts into the community and public life in our region, the release said.

Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public and have a strong community component, the release said.

Applications are open to residents of Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Hubbard and Mahnomen counties, and will be accepted through Sept. 15. The maximum grant award will be $6,000.

To apply, visit r2arts.org. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.