BEMIDJI -- Applications are open for the Region 2 Arts Council Artist Fellowship Program, which provides funds to local artists.

"The R2AC Fellowship Program assists the region’s most talented artists in furthering and innovating their work by awarding financial support to fund creative time or arts experiences that facilitate depth and advancement in their art form," a release said.

Two $6,000 awards are granted yearly. Funds can be used for exploring new directions; continuing works in progress; production costs, materials or equipment; collaborative or community projects; travel, research or study, the release said.

Applications are open to residents of Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Hubbard and Mahnomen counties, and will be accepted through Sept. 15.

To apply, visit r2arts.org. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.