BEMIDJI -- Bemidji area women are invited to a Christian Women's Dinner at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, at the Eagles Club, located at 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature music by "Free Indeed" with Annie Hendrickson and family. Nancy Bridges of White Bear Lake will also share her story, "The Challenge of New Beginnings," a release said.

The cost of the meal and program is $13 per person. To reserve a spot, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are welcome.