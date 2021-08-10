BEMIDJI -- Author Jennifer Parker, whose career started in Bemidji, is set to hold a book signing event from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Beltrami County Fair.

Parker will be signing copies of her book, "Coercive Relationships: Find the Answers You Seek." She has a Master of Science degree in Social Work and has practiced for over 30 years with a specialty in intimate partner violence, a release said.

"Jennifer began her training and career in Bemidji in 1982 at the Northwoods Coalition for Battered Women, now the Northwoods Shelter for Battered Women," the release said. "She left Bemidji to train as a therapist, specializing in empowering survivors. Jennifer wrote her book to reach more survivors, friends, family and professionals who serve them."