PUPOSKY -- Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church is set to hold its annual ice cream and pie social from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 at the church, 1214 Durand Drive NW in Puposky.

Everyone in the community and surrounding area is welcome to attend, and there will be a free-will offering at the event.

