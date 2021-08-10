BEMIDJI -- The first-ever Bemidji Pride celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

"Bemidji Pride is a celebration of the Bemidji area’s LGBTQIA2S+ community," a release said. "The opening ceremony for the festival will start at 1 p.m. with an Anishinaabe drum song, land acknowledgment, and welcoming remarks from Christian Taylor-Johnson, Joey Oppegaard-Peltier and Two-Spirit speaker Arnold Dahl."

The daytime festival will be a family friendly atmosphere with activities for children, food trucks, vendors and organization tabling. There will also be live music headlined by Foxby, with additional performances from Caige Jambor, Chelsea and Mauro, and Alex Lundin.

The daytime activities will wrap up at 5 p.m. with a story time for children, with books read by Minnesota author Jean Mountain. There will also be a prize drawing.

The evening events are set to begin at 7 p.m. with a drag show produced by Haus of Controversy, open to ages 18 and older.

"The royalty performing at the show will be: Azalia Iman, Zon Legacy Phoenix, DeJa DuValle, Crow Ella-Maine, Dexter Maine Love and Cai. Foxby will perform a live set as part of the show," the release said.

After the show, a dance party follows from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., headlined by DJ Divewire and CVI Controversy. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets to the evening portion will be $10 at the door.