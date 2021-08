BEMIDJI --Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, in the community room at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

The featured speaker will be Char Petrowske of Bemidji, who opened Formalities Bridal and Formal Wear in 1987. She will share her presentation, "An Appeal to Heaven." She will also show the Appeal to Heaven flag, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area