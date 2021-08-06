BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is hosting a non-profit job and volunteer fair from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area, 1600 Minnesota Ave.

Several employers offering full-time and part-time opportunities will be available for on-site interviews including Support Within Reach, Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Northwoods Caregivers, Headwaters Science Center and Adult Day Services among others.

Attendees are also able to enter their names for door prizes.

Candidates are instructed to use door two or the west entrance on the left side of the building. No food or beverages are allowed at this event.

For more information, call United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929 or email gretchen@unitedwaybemidji.org.