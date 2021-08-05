BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society will offer a lineup of authors, guests and events in and near the historic Doud Cabin during the Beltrami County Fair.

"We are honored to be joined Thursday and Friday by Justice Anne K. McKeig, an associate justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court," a release said. "She was appointed to this court on June 28, 2016. Justice McKeig is descended from the White Earth Nations, and she is the first American Indian justice on the court. Justice McKeig joins us Thursday and Friday afternoons of the fair."

Additionally, the schedule features historical society authors, new publications for sale and signing and various artisan demonstrations.

The Beltrami County Historical Society and History Center will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 14, so that staff and volunteers may focus on the fair. Regular operating hours will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Here's a look at the Beltrami County Historical Society county fair guest and demonstration schedule: