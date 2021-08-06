BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library is hosting a writers group meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the meeting room at the library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Authors aged 13 and older who write in any genre are welcome to attend if they’re looking for support to continue writing and move toward publication, a release said.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This program is made possible by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment supporting the heritage, arts and culture of Minnesota.