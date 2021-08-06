BEMIDJI -- Mississippi Music on the Bemidji Waterfront will return with its fifth concert of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, right outside the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

Wednesday's concert will feature a long-standing Minneapolis-based rock quartet, The Bad Companions. Featured on NPR's "Prairie Home Companion" and other national TV appearances, The Bad Companions draw inspiration from American rock-a-billy, R & B, country and blues while blending in modern punk, swinging blues and surf music, a release said.

In case of inclement weather, the backup location is Brigid’s Pub in downtown Bemidji, 317 Beltrami Ave. NW. Check out the Mississippi Music Facebook page for announcements regarding the concert.

This summer concert series, now in its fifth season, offers free, live music to the general public. Cold beer is available for purchase from Bemidji Brewing and food vendors should also be available during the concerts, the release said.

This Mississippi Music series is made possible due to the support of sponsors. Season sponsors are Paul Bunyan Communications and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance, and the weekly sponsor for Wednesday's concert is Sanford Health.