BEMIDJI -- Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is teaming up with KARE-11, the Twin Cities NBC affiliate, and the organization Minnesota Computers for Schools for a technology drive event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Affinity Plus, 2800 Hannah Ave. NW.

"This event is a way to create more digital equity as it allows for computer equipment to be rehoused and repurposed for students of all ages," a release said. "To further support our local students, for every useable laptop donated (5 years old or newer), the Affinity Plus Foundation will donate $150 to Minnesota Computers for Schools to purchase another repurposed computer for a student or school in your community. Our students are the future and need all the support they can get."

The donation event will be contactless and outdoors in the Bemidji branch parking lot.