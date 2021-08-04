BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, in the community room at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, 4111 Technology Drive NW, in Bemidji.

Marvin Johnson, of Bemidji, but originally from Virginia, Minn., will be the featured guest speaker. Johnson was a BSU grand and worked in the mines on the Iron Range. He retired after 30 years and moved back to Bemidji, where he and his wife are actively involved in ministry at the Bemidji First Assembly of God.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and arrive early for coffee, fellowship and worship time.