WALKER -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a virtual Coffee and Conversation event from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, to discuss the Highway 200 project near Walker.

During the event, members of the project team will provide a project update, answer questions and take comments, a release said.

The project includes resurfacing the 15 mile stretch of Highway 200 between Highway 371 and Highway 84. The project also includes shoulder widening and the replacement of two box culverts at Bag Creek and Cedar Creek.

Construction began in May and will be complete by the end of September, weather permitting. Anderson Brothers is the prime contractor on the $10.6 million dollar project, the release said.

To join the event visit the project website and click the meetings tab: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy200-walker.

For more information, visit www.mndot.gov/d2.