BEMIDJI -- Country music entertainer Chris Young is bringing his “Famous Friends Tour 2021,” along with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark, to Bemidji this fall.

The Sanford Center in Bemidji will host Chris Young: Famous Friends Tour 2021 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, organizers announced on Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

"With nearly five billion career streams in addition to his twelve No. 1 singles, Chris is also getting ready to release his highly anticipated eighth studio album -- Famous Friends -- this Friday, Aug. 6," a release said. "Led by the multi-week chart-topping title track with Kane Brown, the 14-song project features several more of Chris’s famous friends, including collaborations with Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey."

For more information, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.

If you go:

Who: Chris Young: Famous Friends Tour

When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6

Where: Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE

Prices: Ticket options include $90, $70, $55, $45 (additional fees may apply)

Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Sanford Center Box Office starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.