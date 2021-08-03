"Dakobijibe" is an exhibition that explores themes of connection to one’s body in regards to place and relationships with others.

"Thompson combines mixed media in her pieces as a way to contain memory, to reflect, and to tell stories," a release said. "Relating to physical, emotional and psychological health, these assemblage pieces touch on her personal experiences with love, loss, abuse and home."

The exhibit will be featured Aug. 6 through Oct. 29 in the Miikanan Gallery inside Watermark Art Center. An artist talk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, with a free community drop-in workshop with Thompson from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Exhibits are free and open to the public. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call the center at (218) 444-7570.