BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will feature artist Maggie Thompson and her exhibit "Dakobijibe – She Ties Things Together,” opening Friday, Aug. 6.
"Dakobijibe" is an exhibition that explores themes of connection to one’s body in regards to place and relationships with others.
"Thompson combines mixed media in her pieces as a way to contain memory, to reflect, and to tell stories," a release said. "Relating to physical, emotional and psychological health, these assemblage pieces touch on her personal experiences with love, loss, abuse and home."
Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area
The exhibit will be featured Aug. 6 through Oct. 29 in the Miikanan Gallery inside Watermark Art Center. An artist talk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, with a free community drop-in workshop with Thompson from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Exhibits are free and open to the public. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call the center at (218) 444-7570.