BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will hold a Breakfast on the Farm event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE in the Industrial Park.

The event will include a biscuit and gravy breakfast, along with fish races, wagon rides, farm tours and a silent auction. A $5 donation is suggested. This fundraising event is being held in lieu of the traditional Harvest Ball, a release said.

Attendees are asked to park in the lot between the buildings and enter through the chain-link gate to the east. Street parking is also available.

Breakfast on the Farm is made possible by Sanford Health and First National Bank of Bemidji, and is sponsored by Table for Seven and Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, Inc.

Over the past seven years, the food shelf farm has produced more than 50,000 pounds of fresh produce for area families in fields, high tunnels and a deep winter greenhouse, the release said. The farm is overseen by a seasonal farm manager, an assistant, and CEP and AmeriCorps Emergency Response workers. Individual volunteers and groups such as YouthWorks also contribute to the success of the farm.