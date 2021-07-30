BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mystery Trail event from Aug. 4-18 in Bemidji parks.

Participants will help solve the case of Paul Bunyan's missing ax by following clues and exploring Paul Bunyan Park, Library Park and Diamond Point Park. Clues will be hidden in the parks starting Wednesday, Aug. 4, a release said.

The cost to participate is $4 per family. All families that solve the case will receive a prize, and only one family member needs to sign up to gain access to the program.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

