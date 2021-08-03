RED LAKE -- 4-Directions Development is seeking Anishinaabe artists from Bemidji, Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth to attend free monthly trainings.

Visual, performing, culinary or literary artists are welcome to apply. Chosen participants will learn how to transform their art into a profitable endeavor, a release said. Topics will include marketing, pricing, online sales, inventory management and more.

Classes will be held once a month, from September through March. Participants will receive a gas stipend to attend classes.

The deadline to apply for trainings is Monday, Aug. 23, and 12 artists will be chosen. To get an application form, contact Sophia Jacobson at (218) 679-4332 or sjacobson@4directionsrl.org.