BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will host its Tiny Tots Health and Wellness Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the JW Smith Elementary outdoor fields.

The event is free to attend and will host more than 25 community resource booths, games, prizes, snacks and fun activities for children ages birth to five and their families, a release said.

The Paul Bunyan Transit Bus will offer free transportation to and from the event every 20-30 minutes.

For more information, visit the Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative Facebook page. This event is sponsored by First Steps to Healthy Families and BICAP Head Start Prenatal to Three.