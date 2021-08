BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji PEO Chapter will hold its annual garage sale fundraiser Aug. 6-7 at 1521 S Lake Irving Drive SW.

Hours of the sale will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

PEO is an international philanthropic organization designed to provide educational opportunities for women, a release said. Two area women were recently awarded scholarships through the organization.