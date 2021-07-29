BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society will host an open house and author meet and greet to celebrate the release of two historic publications from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

"A Brief History of Beltrami County" was written by BCHS founding member Charles Vandersluis in 1963. The work has been a resource for local historians for six decades. BCHS board member Leo Soukup has updated the work, expanding its contents and adding dozens of photos, maps and other illustrations. The publication was made possible by a Legacy Grant from the Minnesota Historical Society, a release said.

"Bemidji 125" by Cecelia McKeig and Sue Bruns is a celebration of Bemidji’s 125 years of incorporation. Cecelia McKeig, author of "Bermidji" and several other regional history books, partnered with Sue Bruns, local writer and author of many historic stories for the Bemidji Pioneer and other local publications.

Together, the pair created a publication inspired by "Bemidji: First City on the Mississippi," published for Bemidji’s 100th anniversary. Bruns also put together a coloring book celebrating Bemidji’s 125th anniversary, featuring several local artists, the release said.

The open house will start at 4 p.m., followed by brief presentations by the authors at 7 p.m. Both books, as well as the coloring book, will be available for sale at the event.