BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 4 with a recital at New Salem Lutheran Church, 7491 Island View Drive NE in Turtle River.

The program will feature New Salem choir director Annalise Aakhus, mezzo-soprano; New Salem office manager Traci Djonne Schanke, soprano soloist; and Dan Will, piano.

Music will include "His Eye is on the Sparrow," "Here I am to Worship," "Deux Arabesque No. 1" by Debussy and "Rejoice Greatly" from Messiah by Handel. The audience will also be invited to sing a closing song led by the performers, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the recital, and a free-will offering will also be received at the door.

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.