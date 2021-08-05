BEMIDJI -- Members of Beltrami Electric Cooperative are invited to attend the cooperative’s Night at the Fair event, including the annual meeting, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Marilyn Shutter Stage at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

Registration will begin at 4 p.m., with the meeting starting at 5 p.m. The agenda includes the election of director candidates from Districts 3, 7 and 9, and will feature reports from president and CEO Jared Echternach and director of finance and corporate services Arlene Hogquist, a release said.

BEC's Night at the Fair will offer many family friendly events throughout the evening, including a free concert in the grandstand by the Red Letter Band from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Touchstone Energy’s mascots, LED Lucy and Solar Sam, will also be there to meet and greet members. Attendees will be able to see the fairgrounds from a lineworker’s view in the bucket of a line truck and watch a live high-voltage demonstration.

There will be no gate fee at the fairgrounds, and co-op members who register for the meeting will receive $10 in BEC “Food Bucks” to use at participating vendors, valid 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the release said.

For more information, contact the co-op at (218) 444-2540 or visit www.beltramielectric.com.