ST. PAUL -- Applications are open for the Speaking Proudly girls speech contest which will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

The competition is open to girls in grades 9-12 who reside or attend school in Minnesota. The girls can be from any type of school, homeschool, public, private, charter or other school, a release said.

A total of 25 girls will be selected to compete, based on the quality of the speech descriptions they submit. All speeches must consider the topic, “A More Perfect Union" -- Rising to the Challenge. The three finalists will win prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500, the release said.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 11, and extensions will not be allowed. For more information, visit speakingproudly.org/students. Speaking Proudly is a non-profit and non-partisan event.