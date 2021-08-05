WALKER -- The Civil Air Patrol Tri-County Composite Squadron will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Walker Airport, 9787 Highway 371.

The meal will include buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, sausage and beverages. Local safety organizations will also have equipment at the event for attendees to learn about, a release said.

The CAP Tri-County Composite Squadron started out as the Walker Flying Club before forming the local squadron. The CAP is a nationwide organization of volunteers, responding to emergency situations of all kinds, the release said.

The meal is free, and free-will donations will be accepted.