BEMIDJI -- Mississippi Music on the Bemidji Waterfront will return with its fourth concert of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, right outside the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

Wednesday's concert will feature the Minneapolis-based Southside Aces. The group performs traditional New Orleans jazz, offering classics from Jelly Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington, brass band titles like “Palm Court Strut” and “Mardi Gras In New Orleans,” as well as a few originals.

The Aces pride themselves on upholding the New Orleans tradition of absorbing the popular music of the day and can demonstrate how Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” or Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” sounds through a New Orleans filter, a release said.

In case of inclement weather, the backup location is Brigid’s Pub in downtown Bemidji, 317 Beltrami Ave. NW. Check out the Mississippi Music Facebook page for announcements regarding the concert.

This summer concert series, now in its fifth season, offers free, live music to the general public. Cold beer is available for purchase from Bemidji Brewing and food vendors should also be available during the concerts, the release said.

Mississippi Music will take a hiatus next week, Aug. 4, as the waterfront comes alive for the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, but will return Aug. 11 for the first of its final three concerts of the summer.

This Mississippi Music series is made possible due to the support of sponsors. Season sponsors are Paul Bunyan Communications and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance, and the weekly sponsor for Wednesday's concert is Sanford Health.