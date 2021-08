BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Symphony Orchestra's annual meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 via Zoom.

All are welcome to join and learn what the BSO does and get a behind-the-scenes look, a release said.

To join the meeting, attendees are asked to email bso@bemidjisymphony.org by 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 and request the meeting link.