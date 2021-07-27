BEMIDJI -- The Boys and Girls Club National Night Out event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the field between JW Smith Elementary School and the club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Games and activities will be available, and area businesses will be set up with informational booths. Members of the Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff's Office will also attend the event, a release said.

For more information, visit www.bgcbemidji.org.