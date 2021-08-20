BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold its annual Movie Night in the Park event on Saturday, Aug. 28 at City Park.

The movie will begin at dusk, around 8 p.m., a release said. There is no cost to attend, and concessions will be available for purchase. "We are featuring an award-winning movie about the return of a powerful super nanny with a bag full of tricks," the event's Facebook page said.

The movie night is sponsored by Midco, NEI Bottling Bemidji and Paul Bunyan Communications. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

