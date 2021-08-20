BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department 's annual Movie Night in the Park event, originally set for Saturday, Aug. 28, has been postponed to Sept. 10 due to inclement weather.

The movie will begin at dusk, around 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at City Park. There is no cost to attend, and concessions will be available for purchase. "We are featuring an award-winning movie about the return of a powerful super nanny with a bag full of tricks," the event's Facebook page said.

The movie night is sponsored by Midco, NEI Bottling Bemidji and Paul Bunyan Communications. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

