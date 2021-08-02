BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Center is set to host The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Mannheim Steamroller is the number one all-time selling Christmas artist of all time. Attendees can join in celebrating the holiday magic when they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country, a release said.

This year’s show will feature original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album.

Tickets are now on sale for the performance. Ticket prices range, and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Sanford Center box office. Make an appointment to visit the box office by calling (218) 441-4006.