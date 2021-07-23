BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will present Dr. Luick-Thrames and his traveling history exhibit, The Buseum, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The Buseum is a rolling collection of early 20th-century history and features artifacts, pictures, sound and video exhibits. Dr. Luick-Thrames will also present his program, "Strikes, Hysteria, the Flu, and No Booze, Minnesota 1918-1933," from 6 to 7 p.m., a release said.

This program is made possible through the Minnesota Legacy Amendment that supports the arts, culture and heritage of Minnesota.