BEMIDJI -- United Way of Bemidji Area and the Sanford Center are partnering to offer a free food box pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 26 at the Sanford Center parking lot, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

The free food boxes will be provided by the North Country Food Bank with the goal to serve as many community members as possible, a release said. The distribution will be limited to one box per person or family.

For more information, contact the United Way at (218) 444-8929.