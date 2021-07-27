BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center is once again offering "Fall Prevention: Moving Beyond 'Get Rid of the Throw Rug'" on select Tuesdays at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

The free educational series will take a proactive approach on actions participants can take to help prevent falls, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Sessions will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. The series is designed for participants to attend all four classes.

Attendees must sign up ahead of time as space is limited to 15 participants. To register, stop in at the center or call (218) 751-8836.