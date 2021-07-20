BEMIDJI --The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, July 28 with a recital at United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

This recital will feature Glenn Seibel on euphonium, and Wayne Hoff on piano playing a variety of Mancini tunes, a couple of spirituals, a hymn, easy listening and a Herbert L. Clarke solo, a release said.

"The church has also acquired a new Yamaha TransAcoustic grand piano and a Clavinova electronic keyboard, which will be showcased to the public for the first time since the reopening of the church after the pandemic restrictions," the release said. "The church has newly installed air conditioning and the sanctuary has been redesigned since the last recital two years ago."

A luncheon will follow the recital, and a free-will offering will also be received at the door.

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.