BEMIDJI -- Timothy Pinkerton, winner of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony young artists competition, will present a recital at noon on Monday, July 26, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Pinkerton will be playing works by Bruch, Wieniawski and Ysaye. He will also be playing a violin piece with his teacher, Dr. Eric Olson, a release said.

There will be a free-will offering at the recital.