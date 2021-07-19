BEMIDJI -- Mississippi Music on the Bemidji Waterfront will return with its third concert of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, right outside the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

Wednesday's concert will feature the Duluth-based Black-eyed Snakes. Called genre bending, the group is especially known for their live shows, featuring the depth and immediacy of gospel, punk rock, and electric hill country blues.

In case of inclement weather, the back-up location is Brigid’s Pub in downtown Bemidji, 317 Beltrami Ave. NW. Check out the Mississippi Music Facebook page for announcements regarding the concert.

This summer concert series, now in its fifth season, offers free, live music to the general public. Cold beer is available for purchase from Bemidji Brewing and food vendors should also be available during the concerts, the release said.

This Mississippi Music series is made possible due to the support of sponsors. Season sponsors are Paul Bunyan Communications and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance, and the weekly sponsor for Wednesday's concert is First National Bank Bemidji.