BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold a family disc golf class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Bemidji City Park disc golf course.

The class is open to families of any skill level. Participants will learn throwing techniques, disc sizes, rules, safety and get a chance to play the course. Each family will get a disc to take home, a release said.

The cost to attend the class is $15 per family, and at least one adult must be present. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859. This event is sponsored by Books N More.

